Kansas City Police investigating woman's death as suspicious

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police say they are investigating a woman's death as suspicious.

Police were called to the 3600 block of Oakley just before midnight on a report of a dead body.

When they arrived, they found an adult woman in a field.

She appeared to be suffering from unknown bodily trauma.

Police say she died on the scene.

Detectives are canvassing for witnesses and crime scene technicians are processing the scene for evidence.

