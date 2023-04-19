Kansas City Police involved in standoff related to kidnapping and aggravated assault investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Missouri Police department is on the scene of an Operation 100 in the 3000 block of York.

Police say officers on patrol were contacted by a man near 23rd and Wheeling about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

He relayed to officers that he had been kidnapped earlier in the evening in Independence, Missouri.

Police say while being driven around by the suspect he was able to get out of the vehicle and escape in the area of 23rd and Wheeling.

During those events, police say he told them he advised the suspect had pointed a gun at him.

The victim then saw a Kansas City Police officer and flagged them down to relay the information and provide a suspect vehicle description.

Police say additional officers in the area saw a vehicle that matched the description near 23rd and College.

Officers attempted to stop that vehicle, but police say it refused to stop.

Police pursued the vehicle a short distance until it became disabled in a parking lot at 31st and Brighton.

Police say one man ran from that vehicle to the 3000 block of York where police say he ran into a home there.

Officers surrounded the home, and after several attempts at verbal contact to ask him to exit the home, police called for an Operation 100 to bring tactical officers, additional resources and trained negotiators to the scene.

Police say during the course of several attempts to talk to the man inside, an adult female and multiple juveniles came out of the home without issue and are being talked to by police now.

The efforts to get the man to come out continue.

