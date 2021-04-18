Kansas City police work standoff near east 51st and Paseo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department worked a standoff near 51st and Paseo on Sunday. It ended peacefully around 12:45 p.m.
Police were called to the scene after a woman reported a man assaulted her and had a weapon.
Police say the man had refused to come outside of the residence. The incident began around 9 a.m.
Officers surrounded the house to prevent an escape and called additional negotiators to the scene.
KCPD had staged a command center at Paseo High School and asked people to avoid the area if possible.
