Kansas City sex offender indicted on federal child pornography charges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, registered sex offender has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges related to child pornography.

Bryan Keith Rice, 50 was charged in a five-count indictment by a federal grand jury on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

Rice is required to register as a sex offender due to his prior felony conviction for possessing child pornography.

The indictment charges Rice with three counts of transporting child pornography across state lines, one count of receiving child pornography, and one count of possessing child pornography.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigation, the Platte County, Missouri Sheriff's Department, the Kansas City, Mo. Police Department and the Jackson County, Mo. Sheriff's Department.

