Kansas City siblings admit to robbing Pizza Hut delivery driver in 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pair of siblings from Kansas City, Missouri, admitted to robbing a Pizza Hut delivery driver in 2020, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri’s office announced.

On Thursday, Samuel M. David, 20, pleaded guilty to one count of robbery and one count of using a firearm during a crime of violence.

His sister, Rochelle E. David, 24, previously pleaded guilty to the same charges on April 28.

On Oct. 19, 2020, Rochelle E. David placed an order to a Pizza Hut to lure an employee and rob them.

Rochelle, Samuel and a third accomplice — Ennice Ross — planned the robbery.

At around 10:18 p.m. that night, the driver arrived. Ross and Samuel David confronted the driver in a parking lot and brandished a gun at him.

Samuel David demanded the driver's money and went through his pockets, taking a wallet and a knife from him.

The pair also took $100 from the driver's car.

After, Ross and Samuel forced the driver to take then to an ATM to withdraw more money from his bank account, and he complied.

Samuel David attempted to withdraw money from the driver's bank account, but failed. He then stabbed the driver in the hand.

The trio then forced the driver to take them to his residence in Gladstone, Missouri. Rochelle David followed behind Samuel and Ross.

Ross guarded the driver's parents while he took Samuel David to his room. Samuel then forced the driver to take money out of a safe. The trio then left the driver's home.

Four days later, on Oct. 23, 2020, police were conducting surveillance on Rochelle in connection to an unrelated homicide.

Rochelle left the the apartment with Samuel David and Ross.

Officers conducted a traffic stop Ross fired at officers, who returned fire and killed Ross.

Samuel and Rochelle David are facing up to 20 years in prison without parole for the robbery.

In addition, the pair also face a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years to life in prison without parole.

The pair will be sentenced at a future date.

—

