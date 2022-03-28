Kansas City truck driver indicted in crash that killed firefighter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 65-year-old Kansas City truck driver has been arrested in connection with the crash that killed an assistant fire chief while he was working an accident scene.

A March 18 indictment charges Kevin Lee Brunson, 65, of Kansas City, Missouri, with involuntary manslaughter in the December 21, 2021, crash that killed a Boone County, Missouri, assistant fire chief Bryant Gladney.

Gladney was working at the scene of a traffic accident when the crash occurred.

Bond for Brunson was set at $250,000.

One bond condition for Brunson is he cannot operate a commercial motor vehicle.

He was scheduled to be in court today in Boone County, Missouri.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .