Kansas City truck driver indicted in crash that killed firefighter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 65-year-old Kansas City truck driver has been arrested in connection with the crash that killed an assistant fire chief while he was working an accident scene.
A March 18 indictment charges Kevin Lee Brunson, 65, of Kansas City, Missouri, with involuntary manslaughter in the December 21, 2021, crash that killed a Boone County, Missouri, assistant fire chief Bryant Gladney.
Gladney was working at the scene of a traffic accident when the crash occurred.
Bond for Brunson was set at $250,000.
One bond condition for Brunson is he cannot operate a commercial motor vehicle.
He was scheduled to be in court today in Boone County, Missouri.
