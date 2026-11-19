KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, Water Department contractor was hospitalized Thursday after being struck by a motorist.

First responders were called just before 10 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of Ward Parkway and Romany Road on reports that a pedestrian had been struck.

A KCPD spokesperson said the water department contractor was setting up traffic cones when the driver of an SUV changed lanes on Ward Parkway and struck the contractor's truck.

The worker was pinned between the two vehicles. First responders were able to free the worker and transport him to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the SUV was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

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