Kansas Court: Man who killed Ottawa woman not a sex offender

TOPEKA, Kan. — A man who beat an Ottawa woman and then left her to die does not have to register as a sex offender, the Kansas Supreme Court ruled Friday.

Korrey Raine White Rinke was sentenced in December 2019 to life in prison with a chance of parole in 25 years for the death of Julianna Pappas, 46, of Overland Park, in 2016. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender.

Pappas' body was found in a park in Overland Park after she had been missing for more than a week.

Prosecutors initially charged him with capital murder and rape and planned to seek the death sentence but Pappas later agreed to plead guilty to first-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping.

The state Supreme Court's order said Rinke gave investigators differing accounts of whether sex between the two was consensual before Pappas was killed. The justices ruled the state had not proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Rinke kidnapped and killed Pappas for his sexual gratification, meaning he did not commit a sexually violent crime and was not required under state law to register as a sex offender.

