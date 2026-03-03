Kansas fugitive apprehended in Lathrop; schools went on lockdown as precaution

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office announced a wanted man was arrested Tuesday during a multi-agency operation in Lathrop, Missouri.

Robert A. George, who was wanted on an active Kansas warrant for a narcotics distribution violation, was taken into custody during the swift operation in the 600 block of Maple Street, per a sheriff's office press release.

As a safety precaution, Lathrop R-II School District buildings were briefly placed on lockdown around 2:42 p.m. It was later lifted at 2:57 p.m.

The police activity didn’t involve any school buildings or students, according to a Facebook post Tuesday from the school district.

"Our priority is always the safety and peace of mind of our citizens," Clinton County Sheriff AJ Carrel said in part in a press release.

George is being held at the Clinton County Detention Center, pending extradition back to Kansas.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Lathrop Police Department participated in the coordinated operation.

