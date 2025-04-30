Kansas game wardens seeking information in turkey poaching incident in Miami County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Game wardens with the Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks are seeking information in a recent road hunting incident in Miami County.

In a Facebook post, the department stated the incident occurred around 5 p.m. Saturday, April 27.

Reports indicate an individual illegally shot a turkey near 343rd and Jingo Road, southwest of the Louisburg area.

Authorities are searching for the white pickup truck believed to be involved. Two occupants were inside, including the alleged shooter, per the wardens.

Anyone with information identifying the vehicle, owner and/or location is asked to contact Warden Cunningham at 913-205-2155.

Information can also be shared with Operation Game Thief online here or by calling 877-226-3843.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.