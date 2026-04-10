Kansas Gov. Kelly signs bill to designate 7-OH kratom-related products as Schedule 1 substances

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly signed a bill into law Friday that designates 7-OH kratom-related substances as Schedule I substances, indicating the products can have a high potential for abuse.

“The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is in the process of determining whether kratom is a safe and effective means of treating certain medical conditions,” Kelly stated in a news release. “Until such a time as quality scientific reviews determine positive impacts and minimal health risks, it is wise to safeguard the health of Kansans.”

The news release states the bill also adds to Schedule I of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act 11 opioids or synthetic opioids; fentanyl-related substances that are not specifically exempted or listed in Schedules II through V; ethylphenidate, a stimulant; hexahydrocannabinol, a derivative of Delta 9; tetrahydrocannabinol (THC); CUMYL-PEGACLONE, a synthetic cannabinoid.

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