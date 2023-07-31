Watch Now
Kansas Highway Patrol responds to injury crash after driver strikes barrier on I-635

Posted at 6:38 AM, Jul 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-31 07:38:46-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to an injury crash Sunday night on Interstate 635.

Around 9:45 p.m. Sunday, the driver of a 2005 GMC Sierra was traveling southbound on I-635, when he lost control of the vehicle and struck the barrier wall off the left side of the interstate.

The 36-year-old driver was taken to an area hospital with suspected serious injuries.

KHP is investigating the crash.

