Kansas Highway Patrol responds to injury crash after driver strikes barrier on I-635

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to an injury crash Sunday night on Interstate 635.

Around 9:45 p.m. Sunday, the driver of a 2005 GMC Sierra was traveling southbound on I-635, when he lost control of the vehicle and struck the barrier wall off the left side of the interstate.

The 36-year-old driver was taken to an area hospital with suspected serious injuries.

KHP is investigating the crash.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.