Kansas Highway Patrol seeking assistance gathering information on fatal Monday crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Highway Patrol and the Kansas Turnpike Authority are seeking the public's help to gather information about a fatal crash involving a pedestrian .

It happened at around 2:48 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 16. on Interstate 70 near the Turner Diagonal.

According to KHP's crash report, 30-year-old Ashley Grace Olivo was killed when a car struck her in the acceleration lane.

A person in a faded black Chevrolet S-10 was talking to the Olivo before the collision on the right shoulder of eastbound I-70 at mile-marker 416.1, according to a KHP press release.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or driver should contact Master Trooper Mike Gruber at 316-652-2611.

"The Kansas Highway Patrol is grateful to the public for their assistance to help with our cases," the release said. "There have been numerous instances and vehicles which have been successfully located."

The vehicle that hit Olivo was a BMW, according to the crash report.

