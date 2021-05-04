Kansas man convicted in plot to kill attorney, informant

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. — A Grandview Plaza man has been found guilty of conspiring to hire someone to kill an assistant Geary County attorney and a confidential informant.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Tuesday that Samuel Ibarra-Chu was convicted on 21 counts, including conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, after a trial that ended late last month.

The plot was developed between July 11, 2018, and Aug. 21, 2018, but "was discovered before the murders were carried out," Schmidt said in a news release.

Ibarra-Chu is scheduled for sentencing on June 25.

Court cases are pending for two others charged in the conspiracy.

