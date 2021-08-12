Kansas massage therapist found guilty of sex crimes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lawrence massage therapist was convicted on multiple charges related to sexual abuse on Thursday, some of which stemmed from his work at the University of Kansas.

Shawn O’Brien, 50, was convicted on three felony counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and five misdemeanor counts of sexual battery, according to a release from the Douglas County District Attorney's Office.

The felony charges related to incidents at O'Brien's house with a child and the others relate to inappropriate touching of massage clients at his business at the University of Kansas, where he worked with the women's soccer team.

“Mr. O’Brien abused his position as a massage therapist to gain access to victims,” Suzanne Valdez, Douglass County district attorney, said. “Girls and women deserve to feel safe when turning to a practitioner for help, and this office will prosecute accordingly.”

Sentencing is set to take place at 10 a.m. on Sept. 24 at the Douglas County Judicial and Law Enforcement Center.

