Kansas paramedic charged with sexually assaulting heavily drugged woman

IOLA, Kan. — A Kansas paramedic has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman while she was taking a cocktail of painkillers and sedatives.

Adam Ferguson, 42, of Iola, is free on a $20,000 bond after he was charged Monday with three counts of aggravated sexual battery. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

The complaint alleged the assault happened on Dec. 21, 2022, while the woman was incapable of giving consent because of the effect of morphine; Tylenol; Toradol, an anti-inflammatory drug that frequently is used as a post-surgical painkiller; the sedative Ativan; the narcotic painkilling drug Dilaudid; and Versed, an anti-anxiety drug that causes drowsiness.

Ferguson was working as a paramedic with Iola EMS at the time of the reported assault, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a news release. Ferguson was put on administrative leave on Dec. 23, 2022, and terminated on Tuesday morning, according to city administrator Matt Rehder.

The KBI said the case remains under investigation and asked anyone with information to contact law enforcement.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.