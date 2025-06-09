Kansas teen, 16, killed Saturday night in UTV crash in Anderson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 16-year-old Kindcaid, Kansas, teen died late Saturday night in a UTV crash in Anderson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the teen was driving a 2015 Polaris Ranger UTV around 11:40 p.m. Two other teens, ages 14 and 15, were riding in the UTV.

Troopers say the teens were southbound on NW Marshall Road when the driver tried to turn east onto NW 1750 Road. The UTV lost control and struck an embankment before overturning on the driver’s side.

The driver was pronounced deceased on the scene. The two other teens’ injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

