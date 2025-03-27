KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Kansas Bureau of Investigation agent shot and injured a 25-year-old man Wednesday while serving an arrest warrant outside of the El Rio Bravo Supermarket in Kansas City, Kansas.

A KBI spokesperson said the agency was serving an arrest warrant just before 9 p.m. Wednesday at the business, located at 11 S. 10th Street.

At some point during the execution of the warrant, a KBI agent shot the man. Details of the exchange weren’t provided in a press release early Thursday morning from the KBI. Details of the nature of the arrest warrant weren’t immediately available.

The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The KBI spokesperson said no KBI agents were injured in the shooting. The agent who opened fire was medically evaluated at the scene and cleared.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department was notified of the KBI shooting and is investigating the incident.

KBI agent shoots male subject Wednesday outside of El Rio Bravo market in Kansas City, Kansas

KCK police also responded to a triple shooting Wednesday night not far from the KBI incident. The two incidents aren't believed to be connected.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.