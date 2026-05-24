KBI investigating after man shot, killed by Wichita police during barricade situation Saturday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was shot and killed by Wichita police Saturday night after pointing his firearm toward officers while he was barricaded.

Authorities said the Wichita Police Department responded to several 911 calls Saturday, between 3 p.m. and 4:35 p.m., reporting a man causing disturbances at several businesses in the area of K-96 and Greenwich.

Callers described an armed man pointing his firearm at business employees and several vehicles, according to authorities.

Officers then caught up to the man in the 8800 block of East 21st Street North, near Wilson Estates.

The man ran from the officers, and a chase ensued.

A Wichita police officer tried to deploy a taser on the subject, but was unsuccessful.

The man then fired once toward the officers. The officers, who were not injured, backed away from the man in response.

Wichita police and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office’s joint SWAT team, as well as crisis negotiators, drones and a helicopter, joined forces to help locate the armed man.

Officers later found him barricaded in a tree line near a residential area and established a perimeter around the subject.

Authorities said negotiators attempted to talk with the man for several hours.

At around 7:25 p.m., an armored tactical vehicle was used to approach the man safely and give him a communication device.

Authorities said the man pointed his firearm toward officers who were on a platform of the vehicle.

One WPD officer fired his weapon, striking the subject. The man returned fire, and the same police officer then fired multiple additional rounds.

The man was transported to an area hospital after lifesaving measures were attempted. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident, authorities said.

The KBI is investigating the incident.

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