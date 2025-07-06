KBI investigating inmate death Saturday at Wyandotte County Detention Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of a Wyandotte County Detention Center inmate on Saturday, July 5.

Officials said the inmate — 50-year-old Charles L. Adair, of Kansas City, Kansas — was receiving medical care in the infirmary for a preexisting leg wound around 8:30 p.m.

While being transferred back to his cell, Adair allegedly created a disturbance. He yelled, physically resisted and would not comply with commands, per KBI.

As a result, several Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies handcuffed Adair during the transport to his cell, where he was placed on the lower bunk.

When the deputies tried to remove the cuffs, he continued to resist.

“They gained control, removed the cuffs and left the cell,” KBI said of the sheriff’s deputies.

Just minutes later, around 8:37 p.m., Adair was found unresponsive by medical staff.

Life-saving measures were initiated and EMS personnel were called to the facility, but Adair was declared dead around 9:19 p.m.

KBI was notified of the death around 9:30 p.m. by the sheriff's office.

“KBI agents did not observe any obvious signs of physical injury to Adair resulting from the incident,” KBI said.

Adair was arrested Friday, July 4, for misdemeanor warrants regarding his failure to appear on multiple traffic violations, according to KBI.

The investigation, including an autopsy, remains ongoing.

