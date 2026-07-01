KBI investigating police shooting involving Kansas City, Kansas, police officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Kansas, police spokesperson confirmed a shooting Wednesday afternoon involving a member of the department.

The incident, which was reported at 4:24 p.m., happened at a duplex in the 3200 block of North 84th Place.

The officer was not seriously injured, according to police.

It is currently unclear what the suspect's condition is.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is handling the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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