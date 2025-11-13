KBI issues statewide Silver Alert for 68-year-old Wichita man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Wichita Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 68-year-old man from Wichita.

Curtis Vines was last seen at around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, in the 6000 block of East Ironhorse Circle.

Authorities said Vines does not have access to a vehicle and is believed to be traveling on foot.

Vines is a white male who is 6 feet tall and weighs around 175 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and blue jeans.

According to authorities, Vines has dementia and family members are concerned about his safety.

Authorities said the whereabouts of Vines are unknown.

If you see Vines, call 911 or the Wichita Police Department at (316) 268-4111.

