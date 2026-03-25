KBI issues statewide Silver Alert for 77-year-old Great Bend man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 77-year-old man from Great Bend.

James R. Stevens, who has dementia, has not been seen since approximately 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to authorities.

Authorities said Stevens is likely driving a white 2022 Toyota Tacoma with the Kansas tag 954RYR.

Stevens is a white male, around 6 feet, 1 inch tall, and weighs 230 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans and a camo hat.

The whereabouts of Stevens are unknown, authorities said.

If you have other information about Stevens' whereabouts, call the Barton County Sheriff’s Office at 620-793-1876 or 911.

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