KBI issues statewide Silver Alert for 95-year-old Gardner man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 95-year-old man from Gardner.

Robert Stoehr was last seen just before 12:40 p.m. Wednesday in Olathe, traveling northbound on Kansas Avenue.

Authorities said Stoehr is likely driving a silver 2010 Honda Accord with Kansas license plates 3248AGL.

Stoehr is a white male who is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs around 155 pounds, with blue eyes and white hair.

He was last seen wearing a yellow hat, blue shirt, blue jeans and black boots.

Stoehr's family reports he experiences undiagnosed memory loss and is concerned about his safety.

Stoehr's whereabouts are currently unknown, according to the KBI.

If you see Stoehr or his vehicle, call 911 or the Gardner Police Department at (913) 856-7312.

