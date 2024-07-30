Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

KCMO police investigating homicide at 55th, Paseo

KC police investigating homicide at 55th & Paseo
Jonathan Goede/KSHB
KC police investigating homicide at 55th &amp; Paseo
KC police investigating homicide at 55th & Paseo
Posted at
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a homicide at 55th and Paseo.

Shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday, officers in the area heard gunshots. Police dispatch received a 911 call minutes later.

Officers arrived and observed a group of people near the intersection.

Police then located a man dead outside a vehicle.

Officers are questioning those on the scene. Investigation is underway.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone