KCMO police investigating homicide at 55th, Paseo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a homicide at 55th and Paseo.

Shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday, officers in the area heard gunshots. Police dispatch received a 911 call minutes later.

Officers arrived and observed a group of people near the intersection.

Police then located a man dead outside a vehicle.

Officers are questioning those on the scene. Investigation is underway.

