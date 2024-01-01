KC police search for driver of vehicle following early morning crash

The Kansas City Police Department is searching for the driver of a vehicle following an early morning crash on Prospect Avenue.

Officers were called to 33rd & Prospect on an injury crash with critical injuries just before 9:00 a.m.

The initial investigation revealed that silver Chevrolet Monte Carlo was westbound on 33rd Street.

A black Chevrolet Impala was northbound on Prospect at a high rate of speed.

The Monte Carlo entered the intersection from a stop sign and was struck by the Impala.

The unrestrained driver of the Monte Carlo was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the Impala fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call police.

