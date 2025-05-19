KCFD: 1 person killed in Monday morning apartment fire on State Line Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died in an apartment fire Monday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

Just before 9 a.m., firefighters were called to a reported fire in the 4000 block of State Line Road.

The first arriving crews said smoke and fire were showing from the second floor of a two-story residence that had been converted into apartments.

Firefighters entered the building after receiving reports that someone might have been inside. Firefighters were able to locate the victim, who was deceased.

A fire department spokesperson described the fire as “suspicious in nature” and requested the Kansas City Police Bomb and Arson unit to continue the investigation.

Firefighters have since put out the blaze.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

