KCFD: 2 firefighters evaluated for heat-related injury while battling fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters were evaluated for heat-related injuries Thursday while battling a house fire.

Around 12:30 p.m., fire crews were called out to a reported house fire 2835 Van Brunt Boulevard.

The first crews on the scene encountered heavy fire conditions and requested additional units to battle the blaze.

While fighting the fire, crews were able to search the home, but did not find anyone inside.

Two firefighters were evaluated for heat-related issues on the scene. Neither firefighter required hospital treatment.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

