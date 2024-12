KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department battled a blaze Tuesday morning in the 1300 block of Independence Avenue.

Crews were called to the scene around 2:15 a.m.

KCFD determined the building was vacant and had previously burned.

One homeless person sustained injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment, KCFD said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

