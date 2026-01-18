KCFD battles blaze early Sunday at Cargill plant in East Bottoms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters were called early Sunday morning to a commercial fire at the Cargill plant, 2334 Rochester Ave.

Firefighters responded to the scene around 5:40 a.m.

Upon arrival, Cargill staff informed firefighters of a blaze in the material hopper that houses soybean product.

Firefighters worked to secure power and electronics to the hopper, which is located four stories above ground level.

Cargill plant fire Sunday, Jan. 18

Crews were able to extinguish the blaze just before 7 a.m.

KCFD said one firefighter was injured at the scene and transported to an area hospital for further evaluation. The firefighter is in stable condition and “expected to be OK.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.