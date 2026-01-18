KCFD firefighter suffers minor injury while responding to fire in 2500 block of Rochester

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One Kansas City, Missouri, firefighter sustained a minor injury in a blaze Sunday near North Garland and Rochester avenues.

KCFD was called just after 10:45 a.m. to the 2500 block of Rochester Avenue.

When crews arrived, they noted heavy smoke and fire coming from what appeared to be a vacant home.

While firefighters used three lines to fight the fire offensively, a house to the west caught fire.

KCFD said the exposure house suffered some exterior damage.

KCFD Fire Sunday, Jan. 18, near North Garland, Rochester avenues

As firefighters fought the fire at the vacant structure, the roof partially collapsed. KCFD said all companies were evacuated to continue fighting the fire from the exterior.

The fire was under control by 11:21 a.m., per the fire department.

A KCFD spokesperson told KSHB 41 a firefighter suffered minor burns and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The KCPD Bomb and Arson Unit is investigating the cause of the fire, and KCMO City Planning and Dangerous Buildings personnel have been requested to visit the scene.

The fire department said the American Red Cross is assisting the residents of the exposure house.

