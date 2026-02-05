Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KCFD firefighters spent nearly 90 minutes Wednesday night to rescue woman stuck in storm drain pipe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Specially-trained Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters spent nearly 90 minutes Wednesday night to successfully rescue a woman stuck more than several hundred feet in a storm drain pipe near a casino.

Firefighters were called to 3520 N. Ameristar Drive, near the Ameristar Casino, at 7:20 p.m.

The fire department's rescue division then sent a team into the pipe to free the woman, who is in her 40s.

The woman, who had been stuck for several hours, was reported in stable condition after her rescue.

She was taken to a hospital for evaluation, according to the fire department.

No other injuries were reported, KCFD said.

No information was available on how or why the woman ended up in the storm drain.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

