KCFD: No injuries reported after single-vehicle accident leads to building damage at 39th, Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — No injuries were reported after a car damaged a building on the southeast corner of 39th Street and Prospect Avenue in a single-vehicle accident Saturday evening.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department responded to the accident just after 5:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews reported a vehicle on its side and damage to a building on the southeast corner of 39th Street and Prospect Avenue.

KCFD ordered the city’s Dangerous Buildings department to the scene to assess the building.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

