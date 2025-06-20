KCFD: Paramedic injured after ‘altercation’ in back of ambulance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department paramedic is being evaluated for minor injuries after an “altercation” Friday in the back of an ambulance.

A KCFD spokesperson says the paramedic was in the back of the ambulance that was transporting a patient to an area hospital.

Around 10 a.m., the paramedic was involved in an altercation during the transport. Additional details surrounding the altercation were not immediately available.

A crew emergency was declared prompting additional KCFD and KCPD resources to respond to the area of 29th and Broadway.

A second ambulance arrived at the scene to continue transporting the original patient.

The injured paramedic was transported to an area hospital for further evaluation.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.