KCFD reports partial roof collapse near Independence, Brighton avenues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department responded to a partial roof collapse Thursday afternoon near Independence and Brighton avenues.

Around 12:30 p.m., fire crews were called to a structure at 4835 Independence Ave.

A fire department spokesperson said the partial collapse pushed out a side wall and part of the front wall, causing those areas to lean.

No injuries were reported.

Road closures near the building are possible Thursday afternoon.

Dangerous Buildings personnel are on the scene investigating.

