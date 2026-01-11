KCFD: Sprinkler system contains fire, elderly occupant treated for burn injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department reports a sprinkler system helped control a fire Saturday in the 3000 block of Benton Boulevard.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 5:30 p.m. on an automatic alarm.

Upon arrival, firefighters said a water flow alarm was sounding, and the sprinkler system was activated in an apartment.

Firefighters had to forcibly enter the unit, which was filled with smoke.

The elderly occupant was treated on the scene and transported with burn injuries, per the fire department.

Thanks to the sprinkler system controlling the blaze, KCFD said no further fire suppression was needed.

KCFD is investigating the cause of the fire.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.