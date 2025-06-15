KCFD: Victim found during house fire died of injuries 'not related to the fire'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating after a woman found during a house fire was determined to have died of injuries "not related to the fire."

At 8 a.m. Sunday, firefighters were called to a single-story residence fire near East 17th Street and Elmwood Avenue.

While searching the structure, crews discovered an adult woman unresponsive.

After removing her from the home, crews began to render aid, noting her injuries were not "consistent with fire injuries alone," KCPD said.

The woman was declared dead at the scene.

Crime scene investigators are working to process the area for evidence.

KCPD said detectives will work with the medical examiner, who will determine the cause and manner of the woman's death, while Bomb and Arson personnel work with KCFD to determine the cause of the fire.

At this time, police said the incident is being investigated as a suspicious death.

Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or submit an anonymous tip at 816-474-8477.

