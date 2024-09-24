KCFD works to rescue window washer near 12th, Baltimore

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department responded around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday to a high-angle rescue downtown near 12th and Baltimore.

A KCFD spokesperson confirmed a window washer’s hardware broke, which initiated the rescue.

Around 10:30 a.m., the KC Streetcar sent a text to riders communicating a temporary closure due to emergency vehicles near 12th and Main.

Further details on the status of the window washer and rescue were not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is available.

