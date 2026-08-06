KCK fire union sues UG, Board of Commissioners over ban from speaking at UG meetings

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Professional Firefighters Association (IAFF Local 64) filed a civil lawsuit Wednesday in federal court against the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas.

The suit, filed in the United States District Court for the District of Kansas, claims the UG and the Board of Commissioners violated the First and 14th Amendment speech rights of Local 64 and its members “to speak on matters of paramount public concern.”

The concern arises from cuts to the number of firefighters on its emergency vehicles, according to the lawsuit.

In December 2025, four KCK firefighters suffered serious injuries in a floor collapse at a fire. An investigation found that inadequate staffing on emergency vehicles contributed to those injuries.

The lawsuit claims IAFF 64 members have tried "numerous” times to speak with UG board members and appear before the UG Public Works & Standing Committee to talk about how inadequate staffing compromises firefighter safety and public safety.

The union members wanted to talk about staffing and safety of fire crews, but the suit claims the UG and Board of Commissioners said state law prevents the union from speaking to elected officials about issues affecting the fire department.

According to the lawsuit, the union claims the UG’s attorney threatened legal action against the union. Eventually, the fire union was prohibited from appearing or speaking at the UG’s monthly Public Safety Committee.

The union asks the court to issue an order to stop the UG from preventing its members from speaking with elected representatives and at the Public Safety Committee.

“There is currently a contract in place between the Unified Government and IAFF Local 64,” according to a statement Thursday from the UG. “That contract, along with Kansas law, governs the rules of engagement between the local government, the union, and elected officials. The law is clear that direct lobbying of elected officials on contract items is not allowed. While we disagree with the union leadership on the merits of their suit, we have great respect for the firefighters and emergency medical personnel who serve our community every day and hope this can be resolved quickly and amicably.”

A motion hearing for the case is set for Wednesday, Aug. 12.

—