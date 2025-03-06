KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A large plume of black smoke filled the sky off Southwest Boulevard in Kansas City, Kansas, Thursday morning.

KCK firefighters were called to 722 Southwest Boulevard on a building fire shortly before 10:30 a.m.

Crews encountered heavy smoke and flames from Boulevard Tire and Service.

Several residents reported seeing the smoke from miles away.

The heavy black smoke and intensity of the fire caused fire crews to call a second alarm a few minutes later due to the risk of the fire spreading to adjacent structures.

They then backed out of the building and battled it defensively.

A fire department spokesman says workers reported explosive materials inside the building included welding tanks, and two explosions were reported.

Video from a KSHB 41 tower camera showed crews had the fire under control within 30 minutes.

KCK firefighters battled fire at Boulevard Tire Thursday morning

One employee suffered minor superficial burns, and was evaluated on scene, but did not require transport to a hospital.

The fire was contained to the single building, which appears to be a total loss.

