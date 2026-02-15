KCK man, woman injured in wreck Saturday in Leavenworth County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man and woman from Kansas City, Kansas, were injured in a wreck Saturday in Leavenworth County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports the crash occurred shortly after 11 a.m. on Interstate 70 near the 215.2 mile marker.

KHP said a Ford Mustang was in the left lane when the driver lost control and struck a Ford F-250.

The collision sent the Mustang into the right ditch before it struck a tree, and the truck spun out, which caused its trailer to flip and possibly hit a tree, per the highway patrol.

KHP reports the driver of the Mustang, who was the only occupant, was not injured in the wreck.

The driver and passenger of the truck — a 59-year-old man and 60-year-old woman — suffered suspected serious injuries and were transported to an area hospital, per KHP.

