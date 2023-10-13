KCK mobile home fire claims life of one victim Friday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died in a mobile home fire in Kansas City, Kansas, early Friday morning.

Firefighters were called to a mobile home park at 2812 S. 71st Place just after 3:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews reported heavy smoke and fire.

Firefighters made entry into the mobile home, but encountered a hole in the floor, and then backed out and fought it defensively. A large amount of items inside and outside of the mobile home hindered firefighters efforts.

After knocking the fire down, crews went back inside and found a deceased victim.

An elderly woman is the known resident of the mobile home, but the body has not yet been identified.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

