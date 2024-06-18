KCK police, fire departments investigating source of technical difficulties since May

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, police and fire departments are investigating the source of technical difficulties that have been a problem since May.

A statement from police noted the issues, which resulted in a “temporary disruption to certain systems and operations,” began May 21.

While the difficulties have not impacted emergency services, investigators determined “copies of files relating to KCK PD/FD were copied by an unauthorized actor and recently posted online,” police said.

Investigation into whether any personal information has been affected is ongoing, as is the nature and scope of the technical difficulties.

“We intend to provide notification to any individual whose information we determine is impacted as soon as possible,” per KCKPD.

