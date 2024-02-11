KCK police: Gun-wielding man triggers 12-hour standoff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is in custody after a 12-hour standoff overnight in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police responded to the 4800 block of Wood Avenue around 1:47 a.m. on a domestic disturbance.

Officers found a suspect at the front door of a home in the area holding a child and a firearm, police said.

The suspect refused to let police speak with the victim.

Officers later learned there were six children inside the home. The man continued to refuse to come outside.

Thus, a standoff ensued through the night into Sunday afternoon.

Negotiators were eventually able to convince the man to release the victim and five children.

By 2 p.m., a KCKPD special operations unit made entry into the home and took the man into custody.

No one was injured in the incident, and an investigation is underway.

