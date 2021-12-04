KCK police investigating deadly Friday night shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died and others were injured in a shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, on Friday night.

Officers responded the 1400 block of Southwest Boulevard at around 11:53 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found multiple people with gunshot injuries.

One of them was transported to an area hospital where they later died.

No other information on a suspect or the victim was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-8477.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .