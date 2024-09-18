KCK Police investigating homicide that killed one person

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Kansas Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

Police were called to the area of North 7th Street and Parallel Parkway about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday on reports of a person lying in the street.

When they arrived, they found an adult man who had been shot.

He died on the scene.

Police have not released any information on a possible suspect.

