KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Kansas Police are investigating a homicide.

Police were called to the 2300 block of North Early Street just before midnight.

Police say when they arrived, they found a man lying on the floor inside the home who had been shot.

Police say the man died at the hospital.

Police say a person of interest was speaking with detectives on the scene.

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