KCK Police investigating overnight homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Kansas Police are investigating a homicide in the 1200 block of Central Avenue.

Police say they were called to the area about 11 p.m. on a shooting.

When they arrived on scene, police say they found a man who had been shot.

The victim died on the scene.

