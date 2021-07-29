KCK police investigating shooting that left 1 man dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Thursday morning.

According to the department, the incident happened in the 1100 block of Freeman Avenue.

Officers responded to the area around 4:22 a.m. where they found the man inside a home suffering from gunshot wounds. He died on the scene.

No other information on the victim or any suspect was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the TIPS hot line at (816)-474-8477.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .