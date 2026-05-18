KCK Police involved in shooting with man barricaded inside home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Kansas Police are investigating a shooting involving a man they say was barricaded inside a home and firing a weapon.

Police were called to the 3400 block of N. 40th about 9:40 p.m. Sunday.

Police say dispatch had received multiple reports from residents in that area indicating that their homes had been hit by gunfire and they could still hear shots being fired.

When they arrived, police say they were able to confirm a man was actively discharging a firearm from inside a home and they came under fire.

Police say several officers discharged their weapons.

Police say shortly after, the suspect exited the home and was taken into custody.

Police say the suspect was not hurt.

KCKPD says one resident was hit by the suspect's gunfire and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say a second person suffered a minor injury while trying to seek cover and was also taken to the hospital for treatment.

No officers were hurt.

Police say one patrol vehicle was struck by a bullet.

Police say their preliminary investigation suggests the shooting may have been triggered by a perceived dispute with a neighbor.

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